BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Hundreds of filled a Bristol, Tennessee park on Saturday taking part in an event known as Operation Nerf Games.

Operation Nerf Games was a friendly competition where people of all ages were able to come out the Bristol’s Steele Creek Park and take part in a Nerf battle.

About 300 people attended the event and even some police officers from the city’s police department got in on the fun.

Operation Nerf Games (Photo: WJHL)

“It’s been a fantastic event. Everybody if you look out here behind us just everybody is having a blast. Whether or not they’re getting hit with a Nerf Dart, whether they’re grabbing a flag and getting it to the other side everybody out here is having fun,” said Taylor Harmon with the Bristol Tennessee Parks and Recreation.



Participants were told to bring their own Nerf guns, but foam darts and safety glasses were provided.

The event was hosted by the Bristol Tennessee Department of Parks and Recreation and is only the first of three Operation Nerf Games events. Other events are scheduled for June 18 and Aug. 27 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the park.