‘Operation Midnight Roundup’ leads to multiple drug arrests

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A multi-agency drug operation has led to 10 arrests.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Department on Thursday announced the results of Operation Midnight Roundup.

The operation involved the Third Judicial District Drug Task Force (DTF), Greene County Sheriff’s Department, Hawkins County Sheriff’s Department’s Narcotics Unit, and Greeneville Police Department.

The sheriff’s department says the suspects were arrested Wednesday and Thursday on grand jury indictments that were issued Monday.

“These indictments stem from extensive investigations conducted by dedicated agents of the [Drug Task Force]. These agents work tirelessly to help rid our county and surrounding areas of drugs,” Sheriff Wesley Holt said in a news release. “I thank them for all of their hard work and effort put into these cases to help clean up our communities.”

Shane August Fasnacht, age 43, Mosheim – 3 counts Mfg/Delivery/Sale/Possession of Methamphetamine

Christa Nichole Shelton, age 38, Greeneville – 2 counts Mfg/Delivery/Sale/Possession of Methamphetamine

Jennifer Michelle Clark, age 45, Greeneville – Sale/Delivery Counterfeit Controlled Substance

Benjamin Jordan Chrisman, age 21, Greeneville – Mfg/Delivery/Sale/Possession of Methamphetamine

Bruce William Whitley, age 24, Greeneville – 4 counts Mfg/Delivery/Sale/Possession of Methamphetamine

Michael Chad Myers, age 38, Bulls Gap – Mfg/Delivery/Sale/Possession of Methamphetamine

J.B. Edward Malone, age 35, Mosheim – 2 counts Mfg/Delivery/Sale/Possession of Methamphetamine & Violation of Drug Free School Zone

Khary Overton Price, age 29, Greeneville – Mfg/Delivery/Sale/Possession of Methamphetamine & Violation of Drug Free School Zone

Anthony Lynn Kesterson, age 50, Mosheim – 5 counts Mfg/Delivery/Sale/Possession of Methamphetamine

Dennis Joshua “D.J.” Frye, age 28, Greeneville – Sale/Delivery Counterfeit Controlled Substance

Holt encourages the public to report suspected drug activity to the Drug Task Force by calling 423-798-1785. Anonymous tips can be reported by calling or texting 423-972-7000.