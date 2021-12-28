Operation Holiday Hookup | 68 people indicted on drug charges in Southwest Va.

SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A combined effort of several law enforcement organizations in Southwest Virginia led to 68 defendants being indicted on almost 300 total drug-related charges.

A release from the office of Kyle Kilgore, commonwealth’s attorney for Scott County, the effort was codenamed “Operation Holiday Hookup” and led to a grand jury returning the indictments on Dec. 15.

Following the indictments, officers began arresting the 68 individuals and brought them to court.

“The round up is part of our ongoing commitment to fight against drugs and the many associated

problems they bring in our community, and I really want to tip my cap to all of the law enforcement agencies involved today. I am proud to work with all of these dedicated public servants. This was a massive operation. A majority of the defendants were not Scott County residents but rather, people from outside our communities who have been charged with bringing this poison into our county. That, of course, makes a round up like this one much more involved.” Kyle Kilgore, Commonwealth’s Attorney for Scott County

As of Tuesday, the identities of the suspects remain sealed in order to keep officers safe during the remainder of the operation and to prevent other defendants from fleeing.

Authorities report that the total 284 counts of drug charges included distribution of illegal drugs, conspiracies to distribute illegal drugs, petit larceny and breaking and entering.

“The majority of the charges involve the distribution (and possession) of the most dangerous substances that plague our communities, including methamphetamines, fentanyl and oxycodone,” the release states.

The release states the following organizations took part in the operation: