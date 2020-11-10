‘Operation Christmas Child’ drop-off locations to open Nov. 16 for shoebox gift donations

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Samaritan’s Purse/ Operation Christmas Child

TRI-CITIES (WJHL) – Starting November 16, Tri-Cities residents can drop off shoebox gifts loaded with toys and goodies for children in need.

Operation Christmas Child runs from November 16-23.

You can find the shoebox drop-off location closest to you by clicking here.

More than 4,000 drop-off locations will open across the country November 16, including curbside sites.

If you are unable to find a drop-off site near you, Samaritan’s Purse has provided the following alternatives:

For instructions on how to pack a shoebox appropriately, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss