‘Operation Christmas Child’ drop-off locations to open Nov. 16 for shoebox gift donations

TRI-CITIES (WJHL) – Starting November 16, Tri-Cities residents can drop off shoebox gifts loaded with toys and goodies for children in need.
Operation Christmas Child runs from November 16-23.
You can find the shoebox drop-off location closest to you by clicking here.
More than 4,000 drop-off locations will open across the country November 16, including curbside sites.
If you are unable to find a drop-off site near you, Samaritan’s Purse has provided the following alternatives:
- Mail your shoebox gift to Samaritan’s Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.
- Build a Shoebox Online.
- Reach out to the local office in your region to discuss further options.
For instructions on how to pack a shoebox appropriately, click here.