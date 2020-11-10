‘Operation Christmas Child’ drop-off locations to open Nov. 16 for shoebox gift donations

TRI-CITIES (WJHL) – Starting November 16, Tri-Cities residents can drop off shoebox gifts loaded with toys and goodies for children in need.

Operation Christmas Child runs from November 16-23.

You can find the shoebox drop-off location closest to you by clicking here.

More than 4,000 drop-off locations will open across the country November 16, including curbside sites.

If you are unable to find a drop-off site near you, Samaritan’s Purse has provided the following alternatives:

Mail your shoebox gift to Samaritan’s Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.

Build a Shoebox Online.

Reach out to the local office in your region to discuss further options.

For instructions on how to pack a shoebox appropriately, click here.