Operation Christmas Child announces list of Tri-Cities donation drop-off collection sites

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – An effort to collect shoebox gifts for children overseas begins this week across the United States, and there are multiple locations in our region for people to drop off their gifts.
Operation Christmas Child’s National Collection Week begins Monday, November 18 and runs through November 25.
Local families, churches and organizations are transforming empty shoeboxes into gift boxes filled with toys, school supplies and hygiene products.
Toys and other donations to fill the boxes can be made at the following locations:
- Johnson City, TN – Heritage Baptist Church
1512 John Exum Parkway
Johnson City TN 37604-3827
- Erwin, TN – First Christian Church
307 S Main Avenue
Erwin TN 37650-1117
- Greeneville, TN – Oak Grove Free Will Baptist Church
2320 Old Tusculum Road
Greeneville TN 37745-0904
- Greeneville, TN – Baileyton Baptist Church
1208 Baileyton Main Street
Greeneville TN 37745-7681
- Kingsport, TN – Grace Fellowship Church
1 Fellowship Lane
Kingsport TN 37660-5388
- Kingsport, TN – First Baptist Church
200 W Church Circle
Kingsport TN 37660-3668
- Piney Flats, TN – Piney Flats First Baptist Church
100 Cherry Street
Piney Flats TN 37686-4206
- Jonesborough, TN – Trinity Baptist Church
260 Headtown Road
Jonesborough TN 37659-4734
To see a map showing all the drop-off locations nearby with drop-off times, click here.
Local residents hope to collect more than 41,227 gifts for children in need this year.
The operation is accomplished with the help of the Samaritan’s Purse project.