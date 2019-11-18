Operation Christmas Child announces list of Tri-Cities donation drop-off collection sites

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – An effort to collect shoebox gifts for children overseas begins this week across the United States, and there are multiple locations in our region for people to drop off their gifts.

Operation Christmas Child’s National Collection Week begins Monday, November 18 and runs through November 25.

Local families, churches and organizations are transforming empty shoeboxes into gift boxes filled with toys, school supplies and hygiene products.

Toys and other donations to fill the boxes can be made at the following locations:

Johnson City, TN – Heritage Baptist Church

1512 John Exum Parkway

Johnson City TN 37604-3827

1512 John Exum Parkway Johnson City TN 37604-3827 Erwin, TN – First Christian Church

307 S Main Avenue

Erwin TN 37650-1117

307 S Main Avenue Erwin TN 37650-1117 Greeneville, TN – Oak Grove Free Will Baptist Church

2320 Old Tusculum Road

Greeneville TN 37745-0904

2320 Old Tusculum Road Greeneville TN 37745-0904 Greeneville, TN – Baileyton Baptist Church

1208 Baileyton Main Street

Greeneville TN 37745-7681

1208 Baileyton Main Street Greeneville TN 37745-7681 Kingsport, TN – Grace Fellowship Church

1 Fellowship Lane

Kingsport TN 37660-5388

1 Fellowship Lane Kingsport TN 37660-5388 Kingsport, TN – First Baptist Church

200 W Church Circle

Kingsport TN 37660-3668

200 W Church Circle Kingsport TN 37660-3668 Piney Flats, TN – Piney Flats First Baptist Church

100 Cherry Street

Piney Flats TN 37686-4206

100 Cherry Street Piney Flats TN 37686-4206 Jonesborough, TN – Trinity Baptist Church

260 Headtown Road

Jonesborough TN 37659-4734

To see a map showing all the drop-off locations nearby with drop-off times, click here.

Local residents hope to collect more than 41,227 gifts for children in need this year.

The operation is accomplished with the help of the Samaritan’s Purse project.