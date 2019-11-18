Operation Christmas Child announces list of Tri-Cities donation drop-off collection sites

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – An effort to collect shoebox gifts for children overseas begins this week across the United States, and there are multiple locations in our region for people to drop off their gifts.

Operation Christmas Child’s National Collection Week begins Monday, November 18 and runs through November 25.

Local families, churches and organizations are transforming empty shoeboxes into gift boxes filled with toys, school supplies and hygiene products.

Toys and other donations to fill the boxes can be made at the following locations:

  • Johnson City, TN – Heritage Baptist Church
    1512 John Exum Parkway
    Johnson City TN 37604-3827
  • Erwin, TN – First Christian Church
    307 S Main Avenue
    Erwin TN 37650-1117
  • Greeneville, TN – Oak Grove Free Will Baptist Church
    2320 Old Tusculum Road
    Greeneville TN 37745-0904
  • Greeneville, TN – Baileyton Baptist Church
    1208 Baileyton Main Street
    Greeneville TN 37745-7681
  • Kingsport, TN – Grace Fellowship Church
    1 Fellowship Lane
    Kingsport TN 37660-5388
  • Kingsport, TN – First Baptist Church
    200 W Church Circle
    Kingsport TN 37660-3668
  • Piney Flats, TN – Piney Flats First Baptist Church
    100 Cherry Street
    Piney Flats TN 37686-4206
  • Jonesborough, TN – Trinity Baptist Church
    260 Headtown Road
    Jonesborough TN 37659-4734

To see a map showing all the drop-off locations nearby with drop-off times, click here.

Local residents hope to collect more than 41,227 gifts for children in need this year.

The operation is accomplished with the help of the Samaritan’s Purse project.

