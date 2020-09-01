Open hiring process begins Tuesday for Johnson City Fire Department

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The City of Johnson City is starting the open hiring process for new firefighters on Tuesday, September 1.

The Johnson City Fire Department is looking for qualified applicants.

According to a release from the city, the first step in the process is the Firefighter Examination. Applicants must register for the test before September 25.

You can find information about the examination registration and requirements by clicking here.

Applicants can either email rlockner@johnsoncitytn.org with their required documents to register or mail them to Human Resources Department, PO Box 2150, Johnson City, TN 37605.

The required documents include:

· City of Johnson City Application for Employment (available at www.johnsoncitytn.org/hr)

· Release and Waiver Form (available at www.johnsoncitytn.org/hr)

· Birth Certificate

· High School Diploma/GED or Transcript with Graduation Date

· Driver License

· Social Security Card

· College/University Diploma (if applicable)

· Certification from TN State Fire School (if applicable)

· EMT Certification (A or B) (if applicable)

· DD-214 for Veterans Credit (if applicable)

The release says firefighter trainees will receive 12 weeks of paid training through the Northeast Regional Fire Training School.

According to the release, “New firefighters will be assigned to one of three shifts and will be on duty for 24 hours every other day for five days, after which they will be off for four days before the schedule repeats. Firefighters typically work nine or 10 days per month. Starting trainee pay for firefighters is $33,751.66 and moves to $35,415.46 after completion of the probationary period.”

In order to apply, applicants must be 18 by October 19, 2020 and have a high school diploma or GED.

In order to apply, applicants must not have been convicted of a felony or misdemeanor involving moral turpitude other than a minor traffic violation” and must not have had their license revoked or suspended in the last 24 months.

For further information, call 423-434-6018.