KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Fun Fest organizers announced Friday that online sales for the Sunset Concert Series will end July 22 at 2 p.m.

Tickets will also be available at the Fun Fest store located at the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce from 10 a.m. through 2 p.m.

The remaining tickets for Friday night’s Jamey Johnson concert and Saturday night’s Lynyrd Skynyrd concert will be available to purchase at the ticket and merchandise tent located outside J. Fred Johnson Stadium on Fort Henry Drive.

The ticket tent will remain open from 4-9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Cash and credit card are accepted.

Lynyrd Skynyrd is expected to take the stage at 7 p.m. Saturday.