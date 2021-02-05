Online sports betting and the Super Bowl: What you need to know

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – With the Super Bowl just a few days away, football fans are getting ready. However, this year it’s a little different and it’s not because of the pandemic for once.

Online sports betting is now legal in Tennessee and Virginia as of last year, and the Super Bowl marks the first major sporting event since the law became active. There are a number of sports betting apps Tennesseans and Virginians can use while inside state lines.

Sites like FanDuel and DraftKings have both been advertising their apps ahead of the big game. There are a number of ways to place a bet. News Channel 11’s Kelly Grosfield spoke with experts from both companies and they said betting is as simple as clicking a button, and you don’t need a lot of prior knowledge of the game either.

“One side is going to win and one side is going to lose so whether you know every player on the roster or not, it’s great to just have a bet on the game and be able to enjoy it,” said co-host of FanDuel’s More Ways To Win, Dave Weaver.

There are a number of bets you can place if you’re interested in trying out online sports betting and you can place those bets via mobile apps or websites.

There’s the basic bet of who will win or lose the game, then there are prop bets which is specifically a proposition on what will happen with an individual player during the game or bet on the result of the first scoring play of the game whether it be a touchdown, field goal or safety.

Sports betting doesn’t only present the possibility of putting money in your own pocket, but the taxes from it will be going to schools, roads, and infrastructure; similar to the Tennessee Lottery.

The Big Game is just two days away and for the first time in Tennessee and Virginia, you'll be able to legally bet online. I spoke with FanDuel and DraftKings and they broke down the betting process for the biggest game of the year. The full story tonight at 6 p.m. on @WJHL11 pic.twitter.com/DTSEIOmIIy — Kelly Grosfield (@KellyGros_WJHL) February 5, 2021

“This will be great for the state, it will obviously generate revenue and people can enjoy watching the game. Let’s face it. Everyone loves watching sporting events but it’s a little bit different when you have a little bit of skin in the game, it just makes it that much more fun,” said Weaver.

Weaver broke down what the spread in this game means. “The spread in this game is three points so the Chiefs need to win by more than three if you’re betting the spread. If they win by one or two, and you bet the Bucs you win and if it lands on exactly three, it would be a tie and everyone would get their money back,” he said.

Weaver said he’s a fan of the Chiefs winning and said his final score prediction is 48-28, Chiefs. While certain bets will close out before the game begins, there will still be open bets as the game plays out live.

Are you planning on placing an online bet for The Big Game? Remember, we'll have a breakdown of online sports betting tonight on @WJHL11 at 6! — Kelly Grosfield (@KellyGros_WJHL) February 5, 2021

FanDuel is currently running a promotion for the Super Bowl that presents 55 to 1 odds which team will win the game. Weaver explained further saying that means if you bet $5 on a team and they win, you can get $275 back. It’s 55 to 1 odds in honor of Super Bowl LV.

News Channel 11 also spoke with DraftKings Director of Race and Sports operations, Johnny Avello.

Avello said there are thousands of things to bet on when it comes to this game.

“Even before the game starts, Gatorade color at the end and national anthem at the beginning, the coin toss, the last play that will be run in the game, and anything that can possibly happen within the four hours or so that the game is going to take place,” said Avello.

He said he’s been in the sportsbook business for over 35 years and encourages people to give it a shot.

“Go and try it out, it may not be your thing but for the most part, people have been gambling on sports for years and years just doing it with a bookie and offshore, and now is an opportunity to do it legally with a company that makes it easy for you to do,” said Avello.

Avello said sports betting is enjoyable, fun, and educational in the sense that you learn more about the game while partaking in it. While he understands it isn’t for everyone, he encourages those just starting out to place smaller bets and get the hang of it, stating it’s not always about the big dollars.

According to Avello, so far, 12 states have legalized sports betting on the digital side, with most partaking via mobile app.

As far as DraftKings specials for the big game, Avello is urging betters to take advantage of the free pools offered in the 4th quarter where they’re putting up a million dollars and all you have to do is sign up and log in to be entered. Also, if there’s a touchdown scored, you double your money, according to Avello.

While some bets will close before the game starts, others will be live during the game so it won’t be too late to get in on the action.