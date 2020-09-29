Online petition circulates to ‘Save the Scott Adams Memorial Skatepark’ at Cloud Park in Kingsport

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – An online petition to preserve Kingsport’s Cloud Park and the Scott Adams Memorial Skatepark has received over 1,200 signatures.

The petition is addressed to the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen, Domtar and citizens and athletes of Kingsport.

The park is to be demolished and relocated to allow the construction of a new Domtar loading facility.

Domtar acquired the land in an exchange agreement between the company and Kingsport when the mill was transformed.

Kingsport acquired the Cement Hill property and gave Domtar Cloud Park, which included the skatepark.

City Manager Chris McCartt has said the plan is to bring biking and hiking trails to Cement Hill and relocate the Scott Adams Memorial Skatepark to the new Brickyard Park.

Those backing the petition claim that Kingsport city leaders have not provided a detailed plan or timeline for the construction of a replacement park.

McCartt previously told News Channel 11’s Kaylyn Kluck that the city plans to open the new skate park before the one at Cloud Park closes.

The petition also claims that the construction of the loading facility would negatively impact the residents of the Sevier Terrace area due to increased truck traffic and the removal of the nearby park.

Organizers are asking that the Scott Adams Memorial Skatepark be preserved or that a detailed plan for reconstruction be provided if the park cannot be saved.

As of Tuesday, September 29, the petition had 1,230 signatures and was seeking 1,500.