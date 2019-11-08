Online grocery pickup now available at Browns Mill Road Walmart

Local

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: WJHL

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – On Friday, the Walmart on Browns Mill Road in Johnson City launched its online grocery pickup service.

The store also launched its Walmart Pickup Tower which is a “16-foot, high-tech vending machines capable of fulfilling a Walmart.com online order in less than a minute once the customer arrives at the store.”

RELATEDEmployee changes, $4M in renovations coming to Browns Mill Rd. Walmart

In July we reported that the Walmart on Browns Mill Road would undergo a $4 million renovation that included new flooring and fixtures.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss