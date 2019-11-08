Online grocery pickup now available at Browns Mill Road Walmart

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – On Friday, the Walmart on Browns Mill Road in Johnson City launched its online grocery pickup service.

The store also launched its Walmart Pickup Tower which is a “16-foot, high-tech vending machines capable of fulfilling a Walmart.com online order in less than a minute once the customer arrives at the store.”

In July we reported that the Walmart on Browns Mill Road would undergo a $4 million renovation that included new flooring and fixtures.