BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The dates have been set for an online auction of the former Colonial Heights Middle School.

The auction will begin Monday, Sept. 19 at 9 a.m. and end a week later, on Monday, Sept. 26 at noon.

There will be a minimum bid of $2 million.

The sale of the former school on Lebanon Road will come with a restriction that the premises only be used for school or residential purposes.

Kingsport City Schools and Lakeway Christian Schools have expressed an interest in purchasing the property.

Sullivan County Schools has not posted a link to the auction page yet, but the school system says more details will be posted on its website.