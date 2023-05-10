WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — One person is being treated for serious injuries following a crash involving a Virginia State Police (VSP) officer near an exit ramp of Interstate 81.

According to a statement from the VSP, the crash happened Wednesday afternoon at the intersection of Old Airport Road and the I-81 Exit 7 off-ramp.

A VSP trooper was reportedly driving down Old Airport Rd. responding to an emergency call at a Walmart nearby, when his patrol vehicle struck a sedan coming off of the I-81 exit ramp.

The VSP trooper was driven by state police to a nearby hospital for treatment of injuries and the driver of the sedan was transported for serious injuries.

VSP’s crash reconstruction team is assisting with the crash investigation, which is ongoing, according to the statement.