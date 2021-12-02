One taken to hospital after chain-reaction crash on Interstate 81 in Virginia

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – A multi-vehicle crash occurred on Interstate 81 near mile marker 12 around 7:16 p.m. Thursday night, according to Virginia State Police (VSP).

According to a statement from Virginia State Police, a state police officer responded to a crash near mile marker 12 on I-81 when a “multi-vehicle chain reaction” crash took place in the southbound lanes.

One vehicle was stopped on the shoulder of the interstate waiting on a wrecker when it was struck by another vehicle, according to VSP.

VSP also stated that at least one person was taken to the Bristol Regional Medical Center for treatment.

The crash is still under investigation at this time.