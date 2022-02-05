One shot during Elizabethton party brawl, investigation underway

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – An early morning shooting injured at least one person at a party in Elizabethton, and police say they’re still working to piece together the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Elizabethton Police (EPD) Chief Jason Shaw told News Channel 11 that officers were called to a residence on Well Street at 2:15 a.m. in reference to a robbery when they found a single victim that had been shot.

“The preliminary investigation has found there was a party at a residence and a fight broke out between multiple subjects outside in the street,” Shaw said. “The shooting occurred during the fight.”

The person was transported via EMS to a local hospital, and Shaw said they have been released. When asked if a suspect was considered at large, Shaw said he did not know at the time and that the investigation is ongoing.

This is an ongoing story. Details will be updated as they become available.