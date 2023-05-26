JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — One person is in critical condition after a crash on an off-ramp of Interstate 26 on Friday afternoon.

A release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) said a vehicle was traveling westbound on I-26 around 2:30 p.m. when it ran off the side of the North Roan Street exit off-ramp. The vehicle then went through a chain link fence, struck trees and landed in a wooded area of a motel parking lot on N. Roan Street, according to the release.

The driver was wearing a seatbelt and sustained life-threatening injuries, the release said.

The crash remains under investigation and the driver was listed in critical condition, according to the release.