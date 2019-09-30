One person taken to hospital after house fire on E. Myrtle Ave.

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Firefighters responded to a house fire on East Myrtle Avenue near Broadway Street Monday that sent one person to the hospital.

According to the Johnson City Fire Department, crews responded to the address after receiving a call around 11:25 a.m.

JCFD officials said one man was taken to the hospital with injuries following the fire. The extent of his injuries is currently unknown.

Three dogs were inside the building during the fire, but they were all able to escape.

Officials say the fire was contained to the second floor of the structure.

Washington County EMS also responded to the scene.