LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — One person was injured and flown to a hospital via helicopter following a pursuit and crash involving an ATV in Lee County.

According to a statement from Lee County Sheriff Gary Parsons, an officer attempted a traffic stop on a four-wheeler ATV on State Route 352 (St. Charles Road) at around 8:30 p.m.

Parsons told News Channel 11 that the driver of the ATV refused to stop for police. During the pursuit, the ATV wrecked, Parsons said.

The driver, an adult male, was injured and flown to a hospital for treatment, according to Parsons. A juvenile was reportedly on the back of the ATV and was uninjured, Parsons told News Channel 11.

No information on the condition or identity of the pursuit suspect was immediately available.

Parsons said the Virginia State Police are investigating the incident.

This is a developing story and updates will be provided as they become available.