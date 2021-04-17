One person in custody following shooting incident in Kingsport

SULLIVAN CO. (Tenn) – Officials with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting incident.

According to a release by the department, it happened just after 7:30 p.m. along Wadlow Gap Road in Kingsport.

According to Scott County, Virginia Sheriff Jeff Edds, the incident began within their jurisdiction.

Edds said a Scott County deputy along with a Virginia State Police Trooper were conducting a traffic check on East Carter’s Valley Road when a white Dodge pickup truck occupied by one man was stopped.

According to Edds, the man abruptly pulled out and struck the Deputy, that’s when a pursuit began, starting on East Carter’s Valley Road and ending on Wadlow Gap Road.

Once on Wadlow Gap Road, the suspect lost control of his vehicle and ran off the highway.

While he was leaving his vehicle, officers said the suspect turned and fired one shot at the Scott County Deputy.

No one was injured in this incident, according to officials.

The man has been taken into custody. Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office is now conducting the investigation.