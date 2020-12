KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — One person was taken to a hospital after a stabbing in Kingsport on Wednesday evening.

Police responded to the 300 block of West Carters Valley Road around 5:45 p.m.

One person was taken to a hospital for treatment, but police are unsure of the victim’s current condition.

According to the police department, an investigation is underway and no further details are available at this time.