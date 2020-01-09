One of two homes still burning in Norton, Va. after both catch fire Thursday

NORTON, Va. (WJHL) – A fire that started at a vacant home in Norton, Virginia spread to another home next door on Thursday morning.

According to Sgt. Matt Hubbard of the Norton Police Department, crews responded to a burning house on Roberts Avenue around 2:45 a.m. on Thursday.

As of 5:30 a.m., that home was still burning, but officials say it was vacant at the time of the fire.

Hubbard told News Channel 11 that fire had spread to an abandoned home next door, but that fire has since been extinguished.

The cause of this fire has not yet been determined.

No injuries have been reported.