One of four Carter County baseball bat beating suspects sentenced to 18 years

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – One of four suspects accused of beating a man with a baseball bat has been sentenced to nearly two decades in prison.

Kasey Miller pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree murder and especially aggravated kidnapping.

Three other suspects, Matthew Dye, Ross Kelly, and Michael Silcox have also been charged with attempted first-degree murder and especially aggravated kidnapping.

Investigators say they found a video on Miller’s cell phone after she was arrested on a previous charge that shows her beating a man with a baseball bat and the other three suspects helping her in the attack.

Miller was sentenced to 18 years in prison, which she will serve consecutively to an aggravated assault charge she already pleaded guilty to.