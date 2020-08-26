One new COVID-19 death, 129 new cases reported in Northeast Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 144,060 confirmed cases and 3,293 probable cases of COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday, an increase of 1,936 total cases since Tuesday.

The health department also announced 1,604 confirmed deaths, 6,603 hospitalizations, and 109,765 recoveries. More than two million coronavirus tests have been administered.

On Tuesday, TDH reported 142,251 confirmed cases and 1,587 confirmed deaths.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 147,353 as of August 26, 2020 including 1,648 deaths, 6,603 hospitalizations and 109,765 recovered. [Percent positive for today is 8.02%.] For additional data: https://t.co/Psc3HfgZ8j. pic.twitter.com/KGJfWOaUwp — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) August 26, 2020

TDH reported one new death Wednesday in Carter County, bringing the county’s total to 17 fatalities.

The department reported 29 new cases in our area: 40 in Washington County, 28 in Sullivan County, 27 in Carter County, 21 in Greene County, seven in Hawkins County, four in Johnson County, two in Unicoi County.

Seventy-three new recoveries were reported: 28 in Sullivan, 15 in Washington, 11 in Greene, nine in Johnson, eight in Carter, and one each in Hawkins and Unicoi counties.

There are currently 3,152 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, up from 3,097 active cases on Tuesday.

The following data was reported in local counties:

Carter — 770 cases / 17 deaths / 202 recoveries

Greene — 759 cases / 11 deaths / 246 recoveries

Hawkins — 643 cases / 12 deaths / 196 recoveries

Johnson — 396 cases / 1 death / 105 recoveries

Sullivan — 1,523 cases / 22 deaths / 1,079 recoveries

Unicoi — 215 cases / 1 death / 86 recoveries

Washington — 1,641 cases / 8 deaths / 809 recoveries

Active cases by county:

Carter – 551

Greene – 502

Hawkins – 435

Johnson – 290

Sullivan – 422

Unicoi – 128

Washington – 824

