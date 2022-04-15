Surgoinsville, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Surgoinsville Police Department is asking the public for tips in the disappearance of local man Tomas “Tommy” Albritton.

The 33-year-old was first reported missing to police by his mother on March 15. The last time she heard from her son was on March 10.

“Sometimes, I think there is something suspicious because nobody has seen him. It’s not like Tommy to do this,” said Stephanie Jarnigan.

PHOTO: Stephanie Jarnigan

None of Albritton’s family members or close friends have seen or heard from him in more than a month, according to Jarnigan.

Surgoinsville Police Chief James Hammonds says Albritton was last seen leaving a rehabilitation center called Volunteer for Recovery in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Jarnigan says her son had been receiving treatment at the facility for around eight months and was doing well.

Albritton experienced a mental health issue and was taken to the University of Tennessee hospital, according to Jarnigan. He left the hospital and has not been seen since.

“I’ve never went this long without talking to him or seeing him, and it’s got me worried,” said Jarnigan.

Police discovered Albritton’s vehicle and cell phone abandoned. Jarnigan suspects foul play as she says it’s not like her son to leave his phone.

“That scares me that he could be out here dead or needing help and no one to help him. I pray every day that somebody will text me and tell me they’ve seen him or talked to him. I pray every day he will call me.”

Jarnigan says no argument with family or unusual event happened to prompt the silence from Albritton, which is why she fears the worst.

Family members and police are urging anyone with information on Albritton’s whereabouts to come forward.

“If they know, call the law, call me but I need to know that he’s okay,” said Jarnigan. “I want him to know I love him and I want him to come home.”

If you have any information that can help investigators, call Surgoinsville Police at 423-345-2316.