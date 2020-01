WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Authorities say one person was killed in a Tuesday evening crash in Wise County.

According to Virginia State Police, a vehicle was traveling north on Route 23 when it ran off the road and overturned near the 49 mile marker before 7 p.m.

VSP says one person was killed and no other vehicles were involved.

The victim’s name has not been released.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Look for updates on WJHL.com.