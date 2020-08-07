One killed in Thursday night crash on I-81 in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities say one person was killed in a Thursday night crash in Greene County.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. on Interstate 81 north at mile marker 39.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says a 1992 Oldsmobile Regency was stopped in the slow lane when an approaching tractor-trailer swerved to miss the car but ended up striking it. The car was pushed off the right side of the interstate and then caught on fire.

The driver of the Oldsmobile, identified as Violet Reyna, 58 of Johnson City, was killed.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured according to THP.