One killed in Sullivan Co. single-vehicle crash

by: News Channel 11 Staff

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities say one person was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Sullivan County.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office responded to 793 Muddy Creek Road just before 8:30 p.m. Monday.

The driver was taken to Bristol Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators determined that the driver was traveling north on Muddy Creek Road at a high rate of speed when he lost control while negotiating a curve. The vehicle went off the right side of the roadway, hit an embankment, and struck a utility pole, which caused the vehicle to roll four to five times.

The driver was ejected during the crash.

The sheriff’s office has not released the name of the driver.

