THP: One killed in early morning crash Saturday

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — According to officials with the Tennessee Highway Patrol, one person was killed early Saturday morning just after midnight in a vehicle crash.

News Channel 11 received the early fatal report that said Logan Ousley, 23, of Chuckey died in the one-car crash.

According to the report, a 2011 Honda Civic was traveling south on Scioto Road “at a high rate of speed negotiating a curve. Vehicle lost control, driver overcorrected and went airborne off the left side of the road colliding into a utility pole. Vehicle separated in two sections, coming to a rest approximately 50 feet over an embankment.”

The report said alcohol was in the system of the driver, and the driver was using a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash. No additional details were released at this time.