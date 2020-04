BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities say one person is dead after a crash on U.S. Highway 11W near Bristol.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, it happened before 3:30 p.m. near the intersection with Deck Valley Road.

State troopers say a Hyundai Sonata failed to yield to a Ford F350 that was pulling an empty cow trailer.

THP says the driver of the Hyundai, Shirley Krull, 76 of Blountville, was killed. The driver of the Ford was injured.