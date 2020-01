NICKELSVILLE, Va. (WJHL) — One person was taken to a hospital after a crash involving a beer truck.

The Nickelsville Fire Department says it happened around 11:30 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Long Hollow Road and Nickelsville Highway.

One person with minor injuries was transported by Nickelsville Rescue according to the fire department.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police also responded to the crash.