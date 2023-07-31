WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — One person was seriously injured after an early morning crash on Interstate 81 in Washington County, Virginia, police report.

According to Virginia State Police (VSP), a tractor-trailer traveling south on I-81 near Exit 19 in Abingdon pulled off on the shoulder due to heavy fog.

Just before 4 a.m., a Chevrolet pickup truck, also traveling south, hit the back of the parked tractor-trailer, VSP said. The impact from the crash reportedly pushed the pickup truck back into the southbound lane, where it hit another tractor-trailer.

The second tractor-trailer reportedly ran off the left side of I-81 into the median and hit a guardrail before coming to a stop in the northbound lanes.

The driver of the Chevrolet pickup truck was taken to Bristol Regional Medical Center for serious injuries, VSP said.

The crash remains under investigation.