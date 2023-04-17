GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A woman was airlifted due to injuries sustained in an apartment fire in Greeneville.

According to Greeneville Police, officers responded to a fire at Plaza Towers apartments just before midnight on Saturday.

Upon arrival, officers stated the apartment was full of smoke and a woman was lying face down in the living room of the apartment. The woman reportedly had ‘extensive’ burns on her body but was alert and conscious, a release stated.

Greeneville Police officers found three oxygen tanks and a chest of drawers with embers on them in the bedroom. An officer then put out the embers with a fire extinguisher.

The woman was airlifted to Johnson City Medical Center and the Greeneville Fire Department investigated the fire.