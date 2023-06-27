DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — One person is in critical condition and another is in custody following a shooting in the Clinchco community on Tuesday night.

According to a statement from Dickenson County Sheriff Jeremy Fleming, the incident happened at around 9 p.m. on Banner Street when two subjects reportedly began fighting.

Fleming told News Channel 11 that the suspect brandished a firearm and shot the victim in the chest. Fleming went on to say the victim is stable, but in critical condition and being transferred to a trauma center.

The suspect was taken into custody and charges are pending, according to Fleming.

Neither the identity of the suspect nor the victim has been released.

This is a developing story and updates will be provided as they become available.