One hospitalized after late night fire in Carter County

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – One person was hospitalized in Carter County early Saturday morning after a fire left extensive damage to a home, authorities say.

According to a release from the Hampton Valley Forge Volunteer Fire Department (VFD), firefighters responded to a structure fire in the 1100 block of Poga Road around 2 a.m. on Nov. 20.

Hampton Valley Forge VFD said that one occupant was transported from the scene by Carter County EMS, and extended their thoughts and prayers to the family of the victim.

In addition to Hampton Valley Forge VFD, Butler VFD, the Carter County Sheriff’s Office, Doe Valley VFD and Carter County EMS also assisted on the scene.