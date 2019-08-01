One flown to hospital after Bulls Gap crash

BULLS GAP, Tenn. (WJHL) – One person was flown to a hospital after a crash in Bulls Gap.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says it happened around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday on US 11E near Highland Avenue.

According to THP, a 2010 Toyota Avalon traveling south on Highland Avenue was attempting to enter the northbound traffic lane of 11E when it pulled into the path of a southbound Dodge Ram.

The driver of the Toyota, 89-year-old Joan Starnes, was flown to Holston Valley Medical Center.

The driver of the Dodge refused EMS treatment on the scene according to THP.