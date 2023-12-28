KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — One resident is displaced from their home after a water main break near Virgil Avenue in Kingsport flowed towards nearby Cedar Hearth Apartments.

Property owner Shawn Miller told News Channel 11 that tenants first reached out to him about the flooding around 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

When he arrived at the apartments, he found what he described as a river flowing around one of the complex’s uppermost buildings and down towards a second structure.

(Amber Harvey)

“We got about an inch of water inside (one apartment), lots of erosion damage on the hill where we’ll have to work done,” Miller said.

Kingsport Utility Maintenance Superintendent Harvey Page told News Channel 11 that the break was most likely caused by natural deterioration in the water pipe.

Page said depending on the size of the break, the pipe may have discharged as much as 180,000 gallons of water per hour.

A city spokesperson said the city was notified of the break at approximately 5 p.m. and turned off the water around 6:30 p.m.

Though visible puddles have mostly dried up, the property still shows signs of damage with grass swept over by water and a nearly-unearthed power line.

Miller said water got inside three apartments, but only one resident will be displaced. He estimated that there is at least $20,000 worth of damage.

“Water damage is just as bad as fire,” Miller said.

Crews from Advanced Cleaning and Restoration began working to dry out apartments Wednesday night.

“We’re going to have to do some demo, but the biggest thing is the response time was great,” said president and owner Kenneth Brown.

Brown said he’s using multiple dehumidifiers and pumps to dry out the damaged areas and prevent mold.

“The meter readings today are looking really good,” Brown said.

He said he expects it will take three to four days to completely dry out the apartment.

The displaced person is staying in another property owned by Miller while repairs are completed.

Water service to the area was restored just after midnight Wednesday.