BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — A Grundy man died in a head-on vehicle crash on State Route 83 Monday afternoon and two people were seriously injured, according to Virginia State Police (VSP).

Warren T.E. Cline, 56, was a passenger in a 2019 Nissan Frontier when the car was hit head-on by a 2002 Chevrolet Avalanche that had reportedly crossed the center line. Both the Nissan driver and the Chevrolet driver were seriously injured, according to VSP.

Charges are pending in the crash, which remains under investigation, VSP’s Corrine Geller reported. Neither driver nor Cline was wearing a seatbelt in the crash, which occurred at 3:38 p.m. and left both vehicles resting against a guardrail, VSP said. The crash occurred about a mile west of Route 701.

Both drivers were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of their injuries.