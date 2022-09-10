JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- A Tennessee Highway Patrol report says one person is dead following a motorcycle accident on South Roan Street.

According to the report, a rider was driving a Suzuki motorcycle at a high rate of speed when the rider failed to negotiate a curve, struck a tree and was thrown into another tree before coming to a rest.

The report says the accident occurred near the Terrance Ct. intersection and the rider was wearing a DOT-approved helmet.

The call was dispatched just before 3 a.m. An alcohol test has been requested.