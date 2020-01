ST. CHARLES, Va. (WJHL) — Authorities say one person was killed in a Tuesday afternoon crash in Lee County.

According to Sheriff Gary Parsons, the crash happened around 3 p.m. on State Route 352 near St. Charles.

Parsons says the crash involved two vehicles and one female was killed.

Virginia State Police is investigating the crash.

This is a developing story. Look for updates on wjhl.com.