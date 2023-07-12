LEBANON, Va. (WJHL) – An Abingdon man is dead following a pressurized tank explosion in Lebanon, Virginia, police say.

According to Lebanon Police Chief Eric Deskins, employees of Samuel Pressure Vessel Group were testing a newly-constructed high-pressure tank between 9 – 9:20 a.m. when the vessel exploded.

One employee, identified as James Payne, 51, of Abingdon, was reportedly killed during the incident. Other minor injuries were reported at the scene, but Deskins said none required emergency treatment. The explosion was reportedly limited to one area of the facility.

Photo courtesy of Ira Quillen

Photo courtesy of Ira Quillen

Deskins said that a joint investigation of the incident by Lebanon PD and the Russell County Sheriff’s Office in underway, and a separate investigation by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is being conducted as well.