JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – A motorcyclist has been killed in a single-vehicle accident in Jonesborough.

On Sunday afternoon a 2014 Yamaha XVS was driving north on Summit Drive in Jonesborough when ran off the left side of the road and hit an embankment, according to Washington County Sherrif Keith Sexton.

The rider has been identified as George Eggers, 26, from Hickory, North Carolina. Eggers died from injuries sustained in the crash while being transported to the Johnson City Medical Center by EMS, according to Sexton.

The crash remains under investigation by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, no other details are available at this time.