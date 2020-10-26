One dead following late-night apartment fire in Greeneville

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Greeneville Police Department responded to reports of a structure fire at the Crestview Terrace Apartments just after midnight early Sunday morning.

One person, Lynn Graham, 67, died, according to the Greeneville Police Department.

Graham lived alone and was the widow of Greeneville Police Department’s late Capt. Everett Graham and was the mother to Greene County Sheriff’s Deputy Ricky Graham.

The fire is under investigation, and more details will follow as they’re released.

