KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — One person and three animals are dead following a house fire in Kingsport Saturday evening, according to the Kingsport Fire Department (KFD).

A release from the KFD said units were called to a ‘well-involved’ house fire near the corner of G Street and Westmoreland Street at around 5:30 p.m.

During a fire attack and search, one person was reportedly recovered from the home, who was deceased, the release said. Three pets were also found dead, according to the release.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Kingsport Fire Marshal’s Office, according to the release.

The KFD reminds the public to check their smoke alarms and prepare a home escape plan in the chance of a fire.

This is a developing story and updates will be provided as they become available.