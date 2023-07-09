Police activity backing up traffic on I-81 as far back as Exit 7. This screen grab was spotted on WJHL’s Bristol traffic camera

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Washington County, Virginia Sheriff Blake Andis confirmed that a person is dead following a barricade situation on Interstate 81.

Andis said the person was wanted in connection with a larceny that occurred on Sunday. Andis said the person allegedly stole a firearm from a gun store.

Officers attempted to stop the persons vehicle on Interstate 81. According to Andis, the person failed to stop and a pursuit occurred. Andis confirmed that the person’s vehicle hit a guardrail between Exit 5 and 7 in Bristol.

A barricade situation then occurred on I-81 causing all southbound lanes to be shutdown.

During the barricade situation, Andis said that the person died due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Virginia State Police officials said the far left lanes on Interstate 81 are back open.