SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — A woman is dead after a crash involving two tractor-trailers on Interstate 81 in Smyth County on Nov. 21.

According to Virginia State Police (VSP), a tractor-trailer was heading south on I-81 just after 6 p.m. when it ran off the left side of the road near mile marker 39.

The tractor-trailer continued driving into the median, hit the guardrail and overturned, VSP reported.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was identified as Nichole J. Smith, 42, of Grand Rapids, Michigan. Smith was reportedly wearing a seat belt and ejected from the vehicle. She came to rest in the median, VSP stated.

Shortly after, a second tractor-trailer traveling south was unable to avoid striking a portion of the original trailer in the road. The impact of the crash caused the second trailer to run off the left side of the interstate and into the median, striking Smith, according to VSP.

Smith died at the scene.

The driver of the second tractor-tailer was uninjured in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.