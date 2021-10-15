JCPD: 1 dead after shooting in downtown bar early Friday morning

One dead after shooting at Downtown Johnson City Bar

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City Police are investigating a deadly shooting at Tipton Street Pub in downtown Johnson City early Friday morning.

According to Capt. Kevin Peters on the scene at 110 Tipton St., the shooting happened around 1:50 a.m. Friday after an argument erupted between two people.

Peters confirmed with News Channel 11 that one person was shot and killed.

Peters said police have a person of interest in custody. No details were released surrounding what led to the argument, the person of interest or the victim.

News Channel 11 will provide updates as we receive them.

This is a developing story. Stay updated on-air and on WJHL.com.