HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A vehicle crash on Highway 113 in Hawkins County left one dead and two injured on Saturday, police say.

According to a crash report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP), two cars were traveling in opposite directions around 1:30 a.m. Saturday on Highway 113 when the northbound driver, Edward Gregory, 61, crossed into the southbound lane.

The report says Gregory’s 2004 Toyota Corolla then struck a 2013 Toyota Tundra driven by a 16-year-old juvenile head-on. THP says Gregory died as a result of the crash. The teen driver was injured, as well as a 21-year-old passenger.

The report states that drug and alcohol tests have been requested for both drivers, and that both were wearing their seat belt at the time. No charges have been filed as a result of the crash.