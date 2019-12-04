One-day flash sale happening Friday for tickets to upcoming Daddy Daughter dance

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- For one day only you can get a discounted price on tickets to the 2020 My Little Valentine Daddy-Daughter Dance in Johnson City.

The tickets can be purchased in person at Memorial Park Community Center from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. or online at myjcparks.org.

Discounted, one-day-only tickets are $15 for two tickets and $5 for each additional ticket (immediate family members only).

Tickets will go on sale at the regular price for $10 per ticket on January 6.

The Daddy Daughter Dance will be held at Memorial Park Community Center from 6-8 p.m. on February 8.

For more information, call 423-434-5749.