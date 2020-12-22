One Acre Cafe to offer annual community Christmas meal via takeout

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A local cafe dedicated to reducing hunger and food insecurity in the community will continue to offer Christmas meals this year, but they will be takeout only.

One Acre Cafe will provide free meals Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the cafe, which is located at 603 West Walnut Street in downtown.

The cafe says donations are not required but are always appreciated.

Those wanting a free meal must be present at the cafe in order to receive one. Free meals will be limited to one per person and multiple free meals will not be given for family members or others who are not present.

The cafe asks that everyone wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Food will be served on a first-come first-serve basis.

The year’s menu includes herb-encrusted pork loin, hash brown casserole, corn pudding, roasted vegetables, rolls, and dessert.