JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Johnson City restaurant whose goal is to make sure everyone eats regardless of ability to pay will be hosting a special Father’s Day breakfast Saturday.

The June 18 meal will be held from 8:30-11:30 a.m. at One Acre Cafe on West Walnut Street.

Organizers say the meal will be a buffet-style country breakfast. The Father’s Day breakfast will operate as a fundraiser for the volunteer-run cafe.

“We thought what a better way to salute our dads and to honor them, by bringing them out for a good country-style breakfast and also supporting a very, very worthy community cause?” said One Acre Volunteer Coordinator Vicki Tipton.

One Acre’s menu is uploaded to the restaurant’s website each day, but Tipton provided a preview of what guests could expect for the Father’s Day breakfast.

“We’re going to have biscuits and gravy, home fries, sausage, bacon, pancakes, scrambled eggs. We’ve had a lot of local farmers donate eggs so we can scramble them up for you,” Tipton said. “Fresh fruit and pastries, and a lot of wonderful donations have come in for this benefit.”

The “Community Restaurant for Everyone” is typically open from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on weekdays.