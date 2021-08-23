One Acre Café takes part in 3rd annual Everybody Eats Week starting Aug. 22

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – One Acre Café in Johnson City is taking part in a national initiative to feed the hungry and educate the public about their potential to end hunger.

According to a release, One Acre Café is just one of several nonprofit cafes across America that is participating in the third annual National Everybody Eats Week. The campaign is held from August 22-28.

The release states the campaign seeks to help people “understand the power they have to build community and ensure a table for everybody.”

“We want to encourage our nation to come together,“ said Julie Williams, President of One World Everybody Eats. “Community Cafes have been building equitable communities for nearly 15 years. During the COVID-19 pandemic, our member cafes continued to meet the needs of the communities they serve.”

One Acre Café will have its own special menu to reflect the region during the week. It was created by Chef Bob Adams.

During the campaign, One Acre will have daily lunch sponsors, daily giveaways and local celebrity servers. News Channel 11’s Josh Smith worked as a server at the café on Monday.

All residents of the area are welcome to come volunteer and give back either through work or by donating online.

One Acre Café is open for lunch from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on weekdays. You can find the pay-what-you-can café at 603 West Walnut St., Johnson City, TN 37659.